Mallorca festivities cancelled due to tightened up Covid-19 measures

THE annual Petra town Santa Praxedis fiesta which had been scheduled to get going on Saturday has become another victim of coronavirus.

The council announced just two days earlier it had decided to cancel the festivities after evaluating the situation in the light of the Balearic Island government’s new decree on measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The local authority said the decision had been “very difficult for everyone making up the Petra government team”, but that it was an “act of responsibility.”

In a public communication Petra Mayor Salvador Femenias maintained that his administration had been looking out for residents’ well-being from the very beginning of the pandemic and pointed out it was one of the few localities not to have registered any infections.

“Now is not the time to let down our guard”, the Mayor warned.

The Santa Praxedis festivities had been programmed to continue until July 21, with the so-called ‘salida del Dimoni’.