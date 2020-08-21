Clean coastline campaign on the Costa Blanca

RED CROSS and Proyecto Libera have launched a summer campaign to keep the beaches in Valencia clean and free of discarded masks and gloves.

“WE want to make people aware so that these items, among others, do not end up as invasive species on our beaches and seas”, said Karine Lopes, Head of Environment for the Red Cross in the Valencian Community.

-- Advertisement --



To drive the message home, information tables will be set up on the beaches in Alicante and Valencia.

In the first phase of the initiative, health officers will be on hand to raise awareness and offer tips on how to ‘reduce the consumption of disposable products’ at beaches in Denia, Valencia, Cullera, Sagunt and Gandia.

The monitoring of marine debris carried out in collaboration with the Directorate General of Sustainability of the Coast and Sea, is expected to resume in the autumn on the beaches of Guardamar del Segura, Santa Pola, Alcossebre and Valencia.