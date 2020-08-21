Tragic news from a beach in Santa Pola, as lifeguards and paramedics are unable to save a 51-year-old man following a heart attack.

DESPITE the best efforts of the beach lifeguards and paramedics, the man was not able to be resuscitated.

The incident occurred on Tamarit beach in Santa Pola, on Wednesday, August 19, when the man suffered a cardiac arrest.

The lifeguards were quick on the scene and started with CPR, before a SAMU unit arrived on the beach to provided assistance and assume control of the situation, however, they sadly were not able to save the man.

