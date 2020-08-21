Breaking News- Watch the Video: Firing Inferno Rages at Sisu Boutique Hotel in Marbella

The Sisu Boutique Hotel in Marbella is ablaze, fire crews were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

The fire was so intense it lit up the sky for miles, emergency services are at the scene. Local residents can be seen standing a distance away from the hotel but cannot believe their eyes as the hotel is engulfed in a ball of flames- the heat is so intense it can be felt hundreds of metres away.

-- Advertisement --



The fire is not yet completely out and more fire trucks were seen speeding down the to the hotel to help contain the blaze.

More information as available shortly.