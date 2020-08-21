Benidorm’s Rincon tidier this year

BENIDORM generated up to 60 per cent less rubbish last month compared with July 2019.

Last year the FCC concessionary collected 6.2 million kilos of rubbish during July, revealed Jose Ramon González de Zarate, the town hall councillor responsible for Benidorm’s street-cleaning and rubbish-collection service.

Although official figures have not yet been released for this summer, original estimates calculate that in July saw an average fall of 40 per cent in collected rubbish, occasionally reaching 60 per cent, the councillor said.

This reduction was most noticeable in the Rincon de Loix where dozens of hotels, which might otherwise have opened during the summer, remained closed owing to the two weeks’ quarantine required for travellers returning from Spain to the UK.

In contrast, on Benidorm’s Poniente side, which has a higher proportion of residential tourism, rubbish collections are around 15 per cent lower, De Zarate said.