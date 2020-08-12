Benidorm does it by the book

TWENTY-TWO Benidorm establishments have been awarded the SICTED seal for good anti-Covid practices.

These are awarded by Spain’s Tourism and Health ministries, in collaboration with Spain’s Tourist Quality Institute (ICTE), to establishments and businesses adhering to their handbooks and procedures that reduce the spread of Covid-19.

SICTED seals have been awarded to 10 Benidorm hotels, three campsites, three agencies, three coach companies, tourist apartments and two leisure parks.

Benidorm is already included amongst the tourist destinations with most SICTED seals, with more expected later this month and in October.