Two companies in Guardamar del Segura receive awards for COVID-19 practices

A SICTED Distinction Committee awards two companies from the coastal city of Guardamar del Segura with advanced awards for good practices against COVID-19.

HOTEL Playas de Guardamar and the Pension Centre passed an external assessment ensuring that they followed strict compliance with all the requirements set out in the SICTED Advanced Good Practices guidelines as it pertained to COVID-19. These were adapted from the guidelines prepared by the Secretary of State for Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism Health, in collaboration with the Spanish Tourist Quality Institute (ICTE) which were created for the reducing the risk of Coronavirus contagion within the tourist sector.

The two companies were deemed to have offered its customers a more controlled and secure service, and were awarded the honour after a SICTED Distinction Committee was held in Madrid on July 31.

The committee will sit down again on August 28 where SICTED local establishments will request to obtain the same badge rewards.

SICTED companies and self-employed persons that applied for direct aid during COVID-19 have started to receive the €2,500 granted to tourism companies, with several local establishments sharing their delight to have received this support as they try to minimise the impact of the health crisis.