VERA’S image as a safe holiday destination has had a boost with the news that 11 local establishments have merited the regional government’s “Andalucia Segura” distinction.

Promoted by the Junta de Andalucia’s regional Tourism ministry, the stamp is “the only instrument which the sector has to demonstrate that it is following hygiene and safety measures and recommendations”, explained the territorial delegate for the department Jose Luis Delgado during a visit to Vera.

The Covid-19 crisis has made safety “key for a sector as vital as tourism”, Delgado pointed out, as he dropped in to some of the businesses which have gained the stamp, accompanied by Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco, Tourism councillor Catiana Soriana Pinar and Destino Vera manager Pilar Guerra.

“When we visit Vera we have the opportunity to enjoy beautiful, safe beaches, to eat in places which are a reference for our cuisine, and to rest in maximum category hotels which have done all the necessary work so we can have the peace of mind of being in a safe space”, the territorial delegate added.

He encouraged more of Vera businesses in the tourism sector to apply for the Andalucia Segura stamp and “gain that image of solidity, peace of mind and safety which we need to show to our visitors.

“It is an added value and a true showcase, a demonstration of the excellence of the Almeria destination which contributes to consolidating confidence in our province.”

Delgado also praised Vera’s active tourism sector for “making Almeria more attractive as a destination.

“Every day in our province you can live an experience, and that’s all thanks to the work of the sector”, he said.

“I want to thank you for your efforts in adopting measures and continuing to operate in this new normality, as you make the Levante region of Almeria a sports area tied to tourism and contribute to expanding and strengthening our offer for visitors.”