Top facilities and safety on Vera Playa beaches

VERA council had been busy carrying out a series of improvements on the locality’s beaches this summer.

“This year, as well as reinforcing health safety and cleaning, we have aimed to make an important investment in infrastructure, as you can see in the new cement walkways, the acquisition of ecological islands and clean points, new materials for accessible zones, like amphibious chairs and bathing crutches, etc.”, explained Beaches councillor Pedro Salas.

He said the main aim was to “project an image of beaches which are safe, clean and with outstanding equipment and facilities, as one of the most important tourist zones in the country deserves.”

Other improvements this year include a new service module in Puerto Rey, and 14 new, more modern showers and foot washers to replace old ones. All the beach service modules have been painted, there are 100 new pedal rubbish bins and vegetation at the beach access has been cut back and tidied up.

Each of the municipal beaches have shaded areas and accessible bathing points for beach-goers with limited mobility.

Vera’s beaches have a number of distinctions for service and excellence, including the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute ‘Q’ recognition and Ecoplaya flags. Also this year the council’s efforts on establishing measures to prevent a risk of Covid-19 infection and to return confidence to beach-goers that Vera Playa is a safe destination have merited the regional government’s ‘Andalucia Segura’ recognition.