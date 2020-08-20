The Director for the Centre of Alerts and Emergency Health warns of the worrying cases of Coronavirus in Spain: “Things are not going well” said Fernando Simón.

The daily coronavirus infections in Spain, unfortunately, continue to rise. The Ministry of Health has reported 2,128 cases in the last 24 hours- a slight drop from yesterday- 71 of those were in Andalusia. The total balance now amounts to 364,196 since the start of the pandemic, 24 deaths have also been registered which places the total death toll at 28,670.

There are at present fourteen outbreaks in Malaga with 199 infected, four in Malaga itself, two in Axarquía, seven on Costa del Sol and one in Serranía.

The average range of infections is now much lower and between 35 and 37 years old, between women and men. “While at the peak of the epidemic it was 62 and 65 years old,” explains the director of CCAES. 1,019 outbreaks are now active throughout Spain with more than 10,400 infected. It is understood that the director expected this drop in the age group considering the time of the year, August, when groups of youths and teenagers mix together in parties and on the beach- hence the new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Madrid’s new measures come into force at midnight tonight.

The Community of Madrid will activate the new restrictions at midnight tonight to stop the outbreaks, and thus joins the other twelve autonomous communities that have already implemented the new restrictions, such as the ban on smoking in public places if it is not possible to comply with the safety distance and the closure of nightlife venues. The rest of the autonomous communities plan to adopt the measures throughout this week and announcements are expected tomorrow through to the weekend.

The Government and the Autonomous Communities have agreed to meet on Thursday 27th of August to discuss plans for students going back to school.