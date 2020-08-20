Carboneras road repairs aimed at preventing future storm damage

CARBONERAS council has completed works on the Llano de Don Antonio and cemetery roads, a project with funds from the regional government for repairing damage from last autumn’s violent storms.

The local authority has repaired and resurfaced nearly a kilometre of country lane in all, also ensuring there is sufficient drainage to prevent future damage from torrential downpours.

-- Advertisement --



Carboneras Mayor Jose Luis Amerigo and Public Works councillor Pedro Lopez went to take a look this week at the result of what the council said were works which local residents had been demanding for some time.

Lopez underlined the importance of projects of this kind on rural roads which have a significant amount of traffic and which in the case of the Llano de Don Antonio road provide access to the most populated outlying district of the municipality.

The council has also carried out improvements to several streets in Carboneras town centre which were in a poor state of repair.

Plans are now in the pipeline for resurfacing country lanes in the Los Belmonte and Los Alarcones areas and on further streets in the town.