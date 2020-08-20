Government cash to ease impact of autumn storms in Almeria

THE Spanish government has agreed a €1.8 million cash handout to Almeria to help ease the impact of the violent storms which battered the province last September.

The Finance Ministry is allocating payments from the European Union Solidarity Fund to 25 municipalities in all.

-- Advertisement --



The financial aid is aimed at covering council costs on storm damage repairs to services and infrastructure like power, water, sewage, telecommunications, health and education. Also for expenses like making provincial accommodation available and providing assistance to cover affected residents’ basic needs.

The ministry has already paid out nearly €90,000 in subsidies to 13 councils which put in requests for assistance under a royal decree, among them Vera, Bedar and Lubrin.

Another five – Seron, Arboleas, Antas, Sierro and Sorbas – are due to receive payments adding up to nearly €322,000 in all imminently.

A further €1.4 million in assistance has been approved and is in the process of being paid out.

Of this amount, more than €1.2 million is destined for Nijar, the Almeria municipality worst hit by last autumn’s extreme weather.

Also set to receive financial aid are Velez-Blanco, Macael, Chirivel, Tabernas, Taberno, Cantoria, Pulpi, Los Gallardos, Bacares, Rioja and Olula del Rio.