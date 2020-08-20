Gmail services have suffered a major outage and is ‘offline’ for millions of users.

-- Advertisement --



Google confirmed that it is experiencing global issues with Gmail, Drive, Meet and Chat services earlier this morning. Workers across the world have been unable to access a number of Google services this morning- including Gmail.

The tech giant first reported issues with several of its services at around 6.30 am this morning. It has confirmed ongoing problems with sending emails over Gmail, recording on Google Meet, creating files in Google Drive and sending messages over Google Chat, the problems also extend to the Google work communication platform, Slack.

Hundreds of thousands of disgruntled users have been taking to the website DownDetector, which shows that it is impacting users globally. Around 41% of complaints were over attachments, 29% had problems logging in and 28% said they had issues in receiving messages.

Google technicians search for the problem

A message on its status dashboard reads: “Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 20/08/2020 09:21 with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience.

“Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat.”

Google is still yet to provide a statement on the problems being faced by the masses, apart from the messages on the G Suite Status page.