BREAKING NEWS: SPANISH CORONAVIRUS CASES SURGE TO 24,926 AND 1,326 DEAD







SPAIN’S HEALTH MINISTER HAS JUST DELIVERED THE NEWS WE DIDN’T WANT TO HEAR, CASES HAVE SOARED TO ALMOST 25,000 AND THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF DEATHS IS JUST SHORT OF 1,500.

Spain’s health ministry says the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 24,926 from 19,980 and COVID-19 deaths in the country have risen to 1,326 from 1,002.

-- Advertisement --



The death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 5,000 in Europe, with Italy, Spain, and Germany reporting a steep rise in infections.

Worldwide fatalities surged past 11,000 on Saturday, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States. More than 277,000 people have been infected, while some 88,000 have recovered.





This article was brought to you by Villa Toscana

🔥❗FREE DELIVERY ❗🔥

Download the Villa Toscana App NOW to enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders 30€ & over 🍕

⁠📱Available on App Store & Google Play 📱

⁠APP STORE: https://apple.co/2QoKkYb

PLAY STORE: https://tiny.cc/n6aglz





Tel: +34 951 89 94 64 | Email: info@villatoscanapizza.com