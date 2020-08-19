JOB development is a council priority, the Huerca-Overa administration says.

For this reason the local authority has allocated nearly €300,000 to employment programmes and initiatives.

Economic Promotion councillor Monica Navarro explained the budget allocation includes subsidies for self-employed just getting going on their business activities, job training in the workplace for young people, and assistance to companies which had to shut down or which have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

A further section of the budget sees more than €400,000 allotted to supporting, promoting and boosting local trade “with the objective of helping the more than 400 families in our municipality which make a living from shops and small and medium-sized businesses”, Navarro pointed out.

The overall goal is to “contribute to the development of the local economy, doing away with barriers to the process of company creation, at the same time as offering this first contact with the workplace to young people and supporting and promoting trade and local businesses with support for reactivation and modernisation”, the councillor said.

The council reported that to date it has awarded 235 lots of financial assistance under its support programme for companies affect by enforced closure or a drop in income due to the pandemic.