UNEMPLOYED in the Costa Almeria are set to benefit from a regional government plan aimed at boosting economic recovery and employment in the wake of lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.

The Junta de Andalucia Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work regional ministry’s “AIRE” initiative will allow municipalities to take on a total of 259 people who are currently jobless.

The municipalities, all in the Levante, north and Los Velez region of the province, each presented projects to the Junta’s Employment Territorial Delegation, with a global request for assistance adding up to nearly €2.5 million.

Nijar will receive the biggest subsidy, at just short of €540,000, which will be used to employ 60 people for improvements to urban services and to fund an employability support programme for the beneficiaries of the funding.

Huercal-Overa will get getting on for €270,000 to take on 27 people for services including gardening and infrastructure maintenance, cleaning, the digitalisation of municipal files, environmental controls and animal defence.

Vera has requested just over €250,000 to contract 26. Their jobs will range from digital marketing, to care work and municipal equipment maintenance.

Cuevas del Almanzora, Pulpi and Garrucha are employing 23, 18 and 15 people respectively, again for various different kinds of work, going from tourism promotion to cleaning public spaces and home helps.

Also receiving funding under the AIRE plan are Carboneras, Mojacar, Velez-Rubio, Bedar, Chirivel, Los Gallardos, Lubrin, Maria, Oria, Sorbas, Taberno, Velez-Rubio, Oria, Sorbas, Taberno, Turre and Antas.

All the contracts will begin in September and will run for six to eight months. All those contracted will receive tutoring and work orientation.