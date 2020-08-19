Not what it seemed in Moraira

SALVAMENTO MARITIMO SVS, the concessionary that provides Moraira’s lifesaving service recently carried out a night-time drill.

Requiring a helicopter and municipal resources, this was held at a distance of 1.5 nautical miles (approximately 2.8 kilometres) from the shore.

This is standard practice, SVS explained afterwards and ensures that procedures are in place for all those involved in an emergency rescue offshore.

Although these occur year-round, both SVS and all Marina Alta town halls are aware that these are more frequent each summer, owing to increased tourism, even during a high season as atypical as 2020, owing to Covid–19.