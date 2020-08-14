A pig of a problem for the Marina Alta

MARINA ALTA agricultural growers and hunters warned that the Cerdoli population is rocketing.

A cerdoli is a cross between a wild boar (jabali) and a Vietnamese pig (cerdo) many of which have been abandoned when they grew too big to be cute.

Not only are the cerdolis happy to eat anything they encounter, but they are increasingly unafraid of humans. They are also responsible for road accidents, especially at night when they are most active although drivers are unaware of their presence.

Meanwhile, growers like Bernardino Ortala from Beniarbeig are increasingly anxious to find a solution.

“They come looking for food and water but once they get inside a smallholding they ruin everything,” Ortala told Las Provincias recently.

Francisco Ginestar from Denia has also suffered from the cerdolis.

“My father has an acre of vines and they have eaten his entire crop of muscatel grapes,” his daughter Pepa explained to the same newspaper.

“Then they returned, made another hole in the fence and finished off the little they left behind the first time. It’s hopeless,” she declared.