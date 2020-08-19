Ironic Infection: Protestor at Anti-Covid Demonstration in Spain Admitted to Hospital For Covid

A rather ironic infection has occurred in Madrid as a protestor from the anti-COVID demonstrations at Plaza Colon has recently been hospitalized in a grave condition due to the coronavirus. A doctor from a hospital in Madrid has published a message regarding the hospitalization of the 40-year-old man on his social media in a bid to create awareness about the real dangers of the virus.

On Sunday around 2,500 people gathered to protest against the use of masks and the coronavirus crisis, claiming that the crisis is a hoax. This manifestation also protested against the security measures that Spain’s government has adopted under the current circumstances.

The Government Delegation in Madrid has now opened an investigation into the protest as the individuals did not wear any protective masks nor did they socially distance. Now a protestor that attended the event is in hospital as a result of contracting the virus.

Dr. Jackie Calleja, gynaecologist, HPV-Madrid vaccines coordinator and team leader of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid has announced on his social media that a 40-year-old participator now finds himself in a serious condition.

She has noted that “in the hospital where [she works], a man was admitted yesterday” he is “around 40 years old” and has a “serious” case of “pneumonia due to COVID” with “an oxygen saturation of 85%” and he is “one step away from the ICU”.