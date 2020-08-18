More support from local residents needed

THE Axarquia Nature Studies Cabinet, GENA – Ecologistas en Accion have reported the sand dunes known as La Carraca in El Morche, Torrox, are under threat due to increased numbers of people crossing them to get to the beach.

A complaint has been filed with the Andalucian Regional Government of Urban Planning and Environment, after GENA pleaded with beach guards to be more active in reporting people to the Local Police but were informed that “it is not their task.”

GENA said that the construction of new apartment blocks nearby, along with the creation of the Senda Litoral coastal walkway, has increased numbers of visitors to the beach.

Currently the Town Hall have cordoned off the area and put up signs, but the organisation says police presence is needed, more notices provided and the issuing of fines put in place for people who ignore them.

Torrox Town Hall is calling for more support from local residents and tourists to help conserve this vulnerable area.

Trampling of the La Carraca dune in El Morche, in the municipality of Torrox

Credit – Ecologistas en accion