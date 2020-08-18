Covid-19 cases rise in Balearics as new restrictions come into force

NEW cases of Covid-19 went up in the Balearics as new regulations aimed at halting the spread of the virus came into force on the islands on Tuesday.

The latest figures from the Balearic Epidemiology Service show 235 people have tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections on the archipelago since the start of the pandemic to 4,790.

Taking however the Heath Ministry’s new criteria for counting coronavirus contagions, which does not include 105 positive serologies from prior to May 11, the CCAE Balearic Island Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Centre has been notified of 4,685 cases.

Of these, the vast majority (4,162), relate to Mallorca, 348 to Ibiza, 144 to Menorca and 31 to Formentera.

Tragically two people in the Balearics have lost their lives to the virus since Monday, bringing the region’s Covid-19 dealt toll up to 233.

On the positive side, a further 155 people have recovered from the illness since yesterday.

There are currently 1,545 active Covid-19 cases on the islands.