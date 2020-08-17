Balearics bans party boats under new Covid-19 restrictions

THE Balearic government has banned party boats and daytime pool parties under new restrictions aimed at trying to control a recent increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases on the islands.

Regional president Francina Armengol and Balearic Health minister Patricia Gomez announced the prohibitions on Monday following a videoconference meeting with the presidents of the four islands’ administrations, representatives of the FELIB Federation of Local Entities and Palma city council to reach agreement on the latest restrictions.

The new measures, which will come into force on Tuesday, also include reducing maximum capacity in places of worship from 75 to 50 per cent, a ban on selling alcohol on boats carrying tourists and making it compulsory for businesses to display on the exteriors of their premises their opening and closing hours, their maximum capacity, and the obligation to abide by safety measures.

A further restriction which will be applied in the islands is sports team training sessions must be with no physical contact for a fortnight, while the start of all sports competitions has been pushed back to October.

Outdoor event numbers are now limited to 1,000 people in the open air and to 300 indoors, and all must be with the prior authorisation of the regional Health ministry.

The Balearic government is also recommending that all travellers entering the archipelago from countries currently worst affected by the pandemic self-isolate.

The remaining measures coming into effect tomorrow are in accordance with what was unanimously agreed on Friday by the Spanish Health Ministry and the heads of the country’s regional governments.

The closure of discos and a ban on outdoor gatherings with alcohol were already in place in the Balearics. To these are added a closing time for all cafes and restaurants by 1am, a limit of no more than 10 people per table, and a prohibition on smoking in public spaces where it is not possible to keep at least two metres from other people.

Armengol repeated a call for “individual responsibility”, pointing out that Covid-19 infections are