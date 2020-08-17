Joint effort stopped Moraira fire

WHEN fire broke in pines near villas in Moraira’s Cala de l’Andrago, residents kept the flames at bay with buckets of water and garden hoses.

Proteccion Civil, the Guardia Civil, an environmental agent, lifeguards and Public Works councillor Hector Morales rushed to the scene before the arrival of firefighters who extinguished the fire before it could spread.

Investigators later found a burnt-out frying pan near the burnt trees, suggesting that the fire started with a barbeque, despite an official ban during the summer months when fire is a constant threat.