We are sailing in Moraira

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall has signed a two-year contract with the YachtMaster sailing academy.

Aiming to bring recreational sports and competitive sports of the yachting sector closer to residents, the academy is reducing fees for Teulada-Moraira residents.

Reductions apply to a course consisting of two hours of theory and four hours’ sailing to obtain an official licence for handling boats of up to six metres and jet-skis with limited engine capacity.

There is also a course for jet-ski instructors, qualifying them to work with hire firms, obtaining a federated licence valid throughout Spain.

Given the professional character of both licences and the work opportunities they bring, YachtMaster has agreed to reduce prices for registered Teulada-Moraira residents.

If applicants cannot meet the reduced fees, the town hall will examine each case for free access to the courses.

“We live in a coastal municipality where nautical sports and activities play an important part,” Teulada–Moraira’s Sports councillor Adrian Ruiz said.

“With this agreement we want to provide access to specific training for the sector, widening the scope for employment with the required qualifications.”