Netherlands adds Almeria to urgent travel only list

THE Netherlands is warning against all but non-essential travel to Almeria following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the province in recent weeks.

The Dutch government has added Almeria to its code orange travel list, meaning residents of Holland are advised not to travel to the region unless absolutely necessary.

-- Advertisement --



Travellers arriving back from the province are recommended to get tested for the virus immediately at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport and are urged to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Dutch travel warning for Almeria came into effect first thing on Sunday, at the same time as for Burgos, Navarra, Madrid, Salamanca and the Balearic Islands.

Several other regions of Spain were already on the orange list, including Huesca, Soria, Zaragoza and Teruel.