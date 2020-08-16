Motorcyclist injured after running into rope strung across Pulpi road

A MOTOCYCLIST suffered minor injuries after running into a rope strung across a road in Pulp’s San Juan de los Terreros coastal resort and coming off his bike.

Pulpi Local Police have appealed to the public for their help in finding whoever was responsible for running the rope between two palm trees on the Avenida del Mediterraneo, just before the roundabout leading to the Las Gaviotas residential complex, and causing the accident soon after midnight last Thursday August 13.

Posting on social media, Pulpi council reported the rope had been cut from a parking area behind the Mar Serena beach bar just minutes earlier. The post said Local Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything which could be related to the incident to call 670 618 181.

The local authority reported that the victim is recovering at home from the accident, which it described as “completely intentional.”

It “could have had even more serious consequence”, the council pointed out.