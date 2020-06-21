Beaches parcelled out to prevent C0vid-19 contagion in Costa Almeria report San Juan de Los Terreros

PULPI council has parcelled out the main San Juan de los Terreros beaches to ensure beach-goers stick to social distancing and to prevent the risk of Covid-19 infections on the municipal coast this summer.

The local authority has been using tractor on the Mar Serena, Mar Rabiosa, Calypso and Cocedores beaches to mark out squares in the sand for each available space.

-- Advertisement --



The Pulpi administration has also brought a series of regulations into force designed to keep beach-goers safe and healthy.

Aside from a two-metre social distancing rule, dogs, smoking and eating and drinking, apart from baby food, are not allowed. Any sport or game involving physical contact or getting too close to others is out.

Footwear is obligatory, and children under 14 have to be accompanied by an adult.

The beaches are closed to the public at midnight and reopened at 9am to allow for cleaning.

There are 16 of the Andalucia regional government-contracted beach assistants working in San Juan de los Terreros until September 15. Their main responsibility is controlling access to the beaches and maximum numbers, and informing beach-goers about compliance with the measures in Pulpi council’s Beach Contingency Plan and those established by the health authorities.