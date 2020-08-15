All together, now!

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY political parties have pulled off what their Madrid counterparts have so far failed to do.

The regional government’s three-party coalition of the PSOE-Podemos-Compromis parties, together with opposition parties, the Partido Popular and Ciudadanos, signed the Alcem-nos (Let’s get up) pact for the Valencian Community’s economic, social and healthcare reconstruction.

Ultra-right wing group Vox was not a signee.

After the agreement was signed, the Generalitat president Ximo Puig thanked all the parties involved for their good faith and “intense work” but lamented that Vox should have distanced itself from the “practically unanimous” meeting.

“This agreement is not the programme of a political party or a government, it is the mandate of the people,” Puig declared.

The pact is the result of weeks of work to reach consensus on almost 400 proposals. These include allocating more funds to the public health system, dignifying work conditions and reverting privatisations within a legal and viable framework “guaranteeing quality.”

The newly-signed pact will combine with Social Agreement recently signed by representatives from the business sector and unions, the Institutional Alliance already subscribed by the region’s three provincial councils, its three largest cities and the 542 town halls represented by the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FVMP).