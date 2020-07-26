Facemask furore in the Valencian Community

THE argument about wearing facemasks has been settled in the Valencian Community.

Like it or not, neither residents nor visitors have a choice because wearing them is obligatory until further notice.

As temperatures soar, wearing a facemask is an ordeal for the fit and healthy and although asthmatics are excused, this is a Catch 22 situation as they are the most likely to end up in the ICU if they contract Covid-19.

Valencia’s health authorities have at least announced that they need not be worn on the beach, at swimming pools or in open countryside when social distancing can be guaranteed.

Those questioning their effectiveness were silenced soon after the Valencia Region’s Health chief Ana Barcelo announced the decision to impose masks whether or not social distancing is viable.

“Facemasks are the only Covid-19 vaccine at present,” declared the regional government’s vice-president Monica Oltra afterwads..

And until that vaccine arrives, they are our sole protection.