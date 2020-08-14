GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested four young Brits for growing marihuana and selling the drug to tourists in Magaluf and Santa Ponsa, according to Spanish press.

Officers reportedly surprised three of them at an old plant nursery in Santa Ponsa where they were cultivating the drug.

The Guardia seized 30 plants which were flowering and a further 20 already in the process of being dried which were inside a wooden hut on the same land, along with two kilos of buds.

It was further reported that one of the suspects brandished a large knife at officers, but stopped when he realised he was cornered.

Subsequent searches of two properties in Son Ferrer and Palma Nova resulted in the discovery of another 200 grammes of marihuana buds, precision scales and items used to manipulate drugs and €3,000 in cash.

Officers also seized a top-of-the-range vehicle.

The raids led to a fourth arrest, allegedly the individual responsible for looking after and preparing the drugs for sale in one of the properties.