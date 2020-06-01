Man Posts Parcels of Marijuana to UK from Spain´s Holiday area of the Mar Menor

A man has been arrested for posting parcels of marijuana and other drugs back to the UK from Spain´s holiday area of the Mar Menor.

The Guardia Civil in Murcia said they had detained a 34-year-old Indian national, who was based on what they described as a golfing urbanisation in the San Javier municipality.

In conjunction with British police, the Guardia uncovered his plan which saw the drugs shipped to the UK to several addresses.

-- Advertisement --



The same British-based transport company was used to carrying the parcels with the illegal goods from Spain.

The arrested man operated from the unnamed San Javier area urbanisation, with the Guardia saying he was in possession of several high-end vehicles.

The dealer tried to cover his back by making sure that the parcels were not sent at any regular time, despite using the same firm for his consignments.

The Guardia though kept a close on eye on him once they identified him as their suspect.

When he decided to send another parcel, it was intercepted and a sniffer dog confirmed that drugs were being posted.

Inside the container, a large quantity of marijuana was discovered, vacuum-sealed, with three layers of protection and covered by a strong smelling liquid to avoid any detection.

The dog had other ideas and still did his job, with the drugs weighing in at 1.25 kilos.

The Indian national was then arrested and charged with public health and drug trafficking offences, with evidence of his illegal activities seized from his property.

The Operation Redblock investigation is still continuing, with British authorities trying to find out more about the various people who received the drug shipments in the UK.