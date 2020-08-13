Wheelchair-bound woman evacuated to safety in Adra house fire

A WHEELCHAIR-BOUND woman and her carer had to be evacuated to safety after a fire broke out in her Adra home.

Guardia Civil were among the emergency services which rushed to the scene of the blaze in a top floor apartment. Also attending the emergency were Local Police, Adra Civil Protection and El Ejido firefighters with three fire engines.

They found smoke billowing out of the windows as well as filling the passageways inside the building.

Guardia officers got the carer out the apartment and down the stairs and took the woman with reduced mobility up onto the roof terrace so she could breathe without difficulty.

Both women and one of the Guardia officers needed medical assistance for smoke inhalation.

Around 15 other residents of the building were evacuated as a precaution while the blaze was extinguished.