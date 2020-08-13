What’s in a name

THE Compromis party is campaigning to remove King Juan Carlos I’s name from Spanish streets.

Responding to a request from Carles Mulet, a Compromis senator who represents Valencia, the central government sent him a 15-page document listing villages, towns and cities with public spaces bearing his name.

-- Advertisement --



Juan Carlos abdicated in favour of his son, Felipe, in 2014 and recently left Spain amidst scandals surrounding the multimillion fortune he allegedly amassed through irregular commissions.

In the Marina Alta, Javea, Calpe, Jalon, El Verger and Tormos all have roads or squares named after Juan Carlos.

Jalon recently announced that Avenida Juan Carlos I will revert to its traditional name of Pla de la Sequia, while Pedreguer has begun the process of removing mention of the former King.

In Pego, a motion introduced by a Compromis councillor to rename its own Avenida Juan Carlos foundered after the local mayor, socialist Enrique Moll, argued that the name change would inconvenience local businesses registered at that address.

Meanwhile, Calpe, Javea, El Verger and Tormos town halls are avoiding the subject and have yet to make public pronouncements.