Town hall vote means no name-change for Pego street

By
Linda Hall
-
PEGO: Town hall voted to retain Juan Carlos I’s name on local street, credit: Joanbanjo

UNLIKE Pedreguer, Pego is not removing Juan Carlos I’s name from a local street.

Juan Carlos, who abdicated in favour of his son Felipe six years ago, is currently under investigation regarding alleged multimillion commissions from Saudi Arabia.

A Compromis party motion was defeated at the last plenary council meeting but the town’s socialist mayor Enrique Moll stressed that the PSOE voted against it purely on practical grounds.

The name-change would have affected at least 12 local business, requiring unwelcome expense during the current crisis, Moll said.

 


 





