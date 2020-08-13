High tech but low range

THE Honda E is the Apple iPhone of cars. It’s small, expensive, and will need recharging regularly. But many buyers will be happy to overlook its shortfalls in order to drive one of the most desirable electric city cars on the market.

It has an official range of 137 miles, dropping to 125 miles if you spec the oh-so-pretty 17-inch alloy wheels. That’s better than the new Smart EQ Forfour, but not as good as recent competitors like the MINI Electric – which is cheaper too.

The 35.5kWh battery supplies a 152bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels, but with 315Nm of torque, this gives the car its character. Honda claims 0-62mph takes 8.3 seconds.

While, like an iPhone, its specs don’t stack up against competitors on paper, it’s the way the Honda E goes about its business that makes it ultra-desirable.

There are no fewer than five screens spread across the dash, including two infotainment displays and even digital screens instead of conventional mirrors. If you prefer an old-fashioned switch or rotary control for changing the radio, this probably isn’t the car for you.

The Honda E builds on the usual benefits of an electric car (instant acceleration and excellent refinement) with a tiny turning circle which makes city parking a doddle.

Justifying the Honda E’s €28,902 start price is difficult given the low driving-range, however, it really is a perfect city car leading the way with technology.

