Catamaran makes Calpe SOS call

THE concessionary that provides the service on Calpe beaches went to the rescue of the five occupants of a catamaran.

After receiving a message that one of the people aboard the boat, a man of 77, was unwell with possible heart failure, lifesavers went out to catamaran in their rescue launch.

On arriving and finding that the four other passengers, two of them minors, were also indisposed, complaining of dizziness and faintness, they transferred them all to the La Fossa beach, where the concessionary’s Basic Life Support ambulance was waiting for them.

Three had recovered by the time they were on dry land, but the elderly man and two other passengers were taken to Calpe’s health centre.