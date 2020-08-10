Double shifts for Calpe pupils

WHEN term restarts in September, the Instituto Ifac high school will open in the afternoon as well as the mornings.

Double shifts will enable the school to comply with the smaller classes that are needed to comply with Covid-19 social distancing directives.

Pupils in the fourth year of compulsory ESO schooling, those taking Baccalaureate or vocational studies will attend during the afternoon, while all other years will be held in the morning.

Meanwhile the Instituto as well as the town hall’s Education and Sports departments have been in touch with local sports clubs, schools and academies so that after-school activities can still be available for the afternoon pupils.