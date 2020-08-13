Aristocrat Gaming Company News & Online Pokies Updates H1 2020 Compilation

The gaming industry is changing, developing, and growing. Every year the pace of change only accelerates to almost lightning-fast rates. Providers, games and the players are changing along with the industry, which is quite understandable. Most of the game development and rapid development takes place in Australia and NZ during these years.

If earlier games at home could be seen and tested only on PC and consoles, opening games and free online pokies are possible to play on many devices. The main ones used are smartphones on the operating system, Android, and iPhones with their iOS. The owner of the smartphone gets the opportunity to play new and best games in any place convenient for him. Therefore, they are the most popular devices on which to play. Besides, on the phone, the player can open bonus round games and win real money.

Thanks to the development of technology these days, it is unimportant on which device the games are opened because the adaptation of games has already gained such momentum that the difference is not visible. Players want easy access to free online Aristocrat pokies and try the luck to win real money. For this, many people read reviews before starting the game and check the availability of a free spin bonus, its quantity. Also, many seasoned players are looking for slots with a no deposit bonus, the ability to try games for free and quick access to the hottest new products.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited shared next-generation concepts at ICE London 2020

Famous Australian developer Aristocrat again surprises with its speed of improvement, at the exhibition ICE London 2020 he boasted of his novelties and innovations:

New technology launch Gen9;

Presentation the new cabinet MarsX and updates for EDGE X, Relm;

Game release: Buffalo Gold Revolution, game families Fu Dai Lian Lian and Mighty Cash Ultra;

The developer spoke about the emergence of new families of games for cabinets: MarsX, Helix (+), Helix XT, and Arc Single.

Technology Gen9 entered the market in a new vertical cabinet MarsX with a highly innovative design, two 27″ 4K screens, and wireless charging for the player smartphone. Moreover, the latest technology allows you to get even more enjoyment from the gameplay at the next generation level.

Cabinet MarsX got new families of games Ka-Ching Ca$h and Wonder 4 Boost Gold.

For existing cabinets the Helix XT and Arc Single, the game developer also prepared several new products:

Cashman Bingo;

Grand Fu Wheel;

Firecano Glory;

Fa Fa Fa Fortune Cash.

In addition to everything, the developer has added many classic games to its portfolio TimberWolf, Player’s Choice Opal Edition, and Wild Panda.

Aristocrat Partners with Inspired Entertainment to lead the European Slots Market

An Australian developer strives to grow all the time and invests a lot of effort and money in it, so it often buys the right companies and organizes various collaborations. To penetrate the European slot machine market and lead it, it begins cooperation with the conclusion of a European license agreement with Inspired Entertainment. The deal gives the Australian developer the right to provide its game content in different European countries, such as Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom, and others.

Inspired Entertainment is also interested in helping Aristocrat quickly enter the European market to start delighting its existing and introducing new users with exciting and modern pokies from the developer. The agreement expands the developer’s capabilities in some segments of the EMEA market, helps reach a completely different level, and provides another channel for productive monetization. Both companies expect significant and long-term results from the cooperation, which will cause considerable leaps in revenue and popularity. Although in the first place, this partnership is more important for the Australian developer and its smooth entry into the European gaming market.

Aristocrat Technologies Slots Releases 2020

The game provider prepared a plan to issue new modern pokies in 2020. The developer never ceases to delight its users and tries to make most of their hopes come true. Some original games will be released very soon, and some will have to wait, they may come out in the first half of next year. The main novelties will be presented as usual at the annual Global Gaming Expo, which occurs in the fall.

The developer will release most of the new games for its new cabinet MarsX, which impresses its equipment with 4K displays and new technology. But the existing cabinets of the company will also be replenished with new slots: Edge X, flame55, RELM XL, RELM.

The most anticipated new games:

The Walking Dead;

Buffalo Gold Revolution;

Dollar Storm;

the Game of Thrones franchise, Winter Is Here;

Star Trek: The Next Generation;

Big Bang Theory.

Aristocrat got recognition in 2020 E&K Gaming Slot Awards

An Australian developer often participates in many exhibitions, competitions, awards, and receives deserved recognition in the form of various awards and victories. 2020 was no exception and also awarded the company with different awards. So in the second competition, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming Slot Awards, which takes place annually, Aristocrat received one of the top honors Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content. The developer has received this award for the second year in a row. Also, on E&K Gaming Slot Awards 2020, Aristocrat received other awards:

Cabinets Mars X – Top Performing New Cabinet-Core and Top Performance New Cabinet-Premium;

Buffalo Gold Revolution – Top Performing NEW Video Reel Core;

Buffalo Diamond – Top Performing NEW Premium Game;

Flame 55 – Top Performing NEW Cabine;

Buffalo Gold – Top Performing Core Video Reel Game;

Dragon Link Happy and Prosperous – Top Performing Proprietary Branded Game and Top Performing Premium Game.

Aristocrat in times of 2020 Crisis

The global pandemic has dramatically affected the whole world in various industries. Especially in business, the gaming industry is no exception. Many different companies have had to go to very global cost-cutting measures to stay afloat. The Australian developer also fell under the influence of the pandemic. The financial component of the company suffered the most, as a result of which Aristocrat had to:

To lay off already 1000 of their employees, mostly they were people working in land-based industries;

Cut 200 jobs and make them incomplete for several months;

Reduce the salaries of more than 1,500 employees to 20%;

Reduce costs and investment;

Refuse to pay dividends to shareholders this year.

At the same time, Aristocrat strives to contribute and help in the fight against pandemics. As a result, with the support of the City of Dreams Casino, Australian developer was able to donate 1,700 food-filled bags to various healthcare facilities in the area of Paranaque in Manila, Philippines.

Due to the closure of land-based casinos, many players moved online, which is quite logical. The developer has always received a large share of the profit from land-based assets. Now, the attention is paid towards online, the costs of developing the online division, and digital was not reduced. In addition to understanding the right direction for Aristocrat Leisure, there has been a noticeable rapid increase in player purchases at various online activities. The jump was recorded at 20 percent.

At the same time, the jump in the high incidence rate in the United States has had a powerful impact on the profits and further actions at Aristocrat. The Americas brought impressive revenues to the company, with revenues reaching $1.1 billion in the last 2019. Now the situation is unstable, and the developer has not yet given any comments on this matter.

The whole situation with the 2020 Crisis had a very strong impact on Aristocrat. Additionally, to the forced measures to reduce the loss of strong parts of income, the company also received decreased shares prices, which is now a decrease of 5-6%.

Aristocrat enters the arcade gaming market with Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks release

The arcade gaming mobile market has received a new player and a standing competitor. Together with Plarium, Aristocrats released a new free game Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks, which is already available for download on Google Play and App Store. The game was published on April 2, 2020, and has already gained significant popularity, and has a rating of over 4.5.

Players find themselves in a watery world and friendly characters who need to restore their bottom after a strong whirlpool. By playing and winning solitaire, the player helps restore the city, make it even more useful, and find various artifacts and complete missions. Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks has 2000 levels and over 30 different characters.

Building on the beloved classic Solitaire, Aristocrat and Plarium were able to create a new original product that stands out for its colorfulness and exciting storyline. Aristocrat seeks to expand its involvement in various gaming industry areas, but entering the arcade gaming market does not remove the developer from his main direction of gambling and the release of many new pokies.

Aristocrat Announced 2020 Half Year Results

Thanks to the deferred tax asset due to the COVID-19 pandemic, half-year revenues at Aristocrat Leisure Ltd grew to $856.6 million after taxes, significantly increased over the previous year. Ground segment revenues were down a whopping 6 percent, which is logical due to the closure of gaming locations worldwide. The 19 percent growth in the digital division quite well offset the decline of the former. In this regard, the company aims to develop its online division during a difficult ground segment situation.

More recently, the Australian helped bolster its liquidity with a new $500 million line of credit maturing in October 2024. Even after completing this operation, the company still has a total debt of $2.35 billion in term loans. Aristocrat will continue to direct all its efforts and investments towards the correct acquisition of new users. The ground business will expect to reopen and recover, but all due time and stages with improved conditions due to social distance and other related to the impact of COVID-19.

Watch Aristocrat’s New Version of Buffalo Slot Release in 2020

Aristocrat has released the latest development of the world’s first Buffalo Xing from the beloved Buffalo brand. The novelty is presented and is already fully available in the Silverton casino from July 1. Besides, when the free slot machine was launched, the first 50 guests received $20 each and many other gifts from Buffalo swag.

Many users and fans have already appreciated the development and the opportunity to enjoy the Buffalo brand’s games in one place, in a particular separate area of the Silverton casino. Silverton company is also delighted with the new collaboration with Aristocrat and looks forward to a long and productive joint work.

Aristocrat Leisure Announced To Sponsor Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2020

Australian developer Aristocrat is the main sponsor of the Best Digital Industry Supplier category on Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2020. The provider had already won twice at this ceremony in 2019. It received the title the Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year. Thanks to its popular product, Buffalo Diamond won the Slot of the Year nomination. In past years, the Australian did not give back and also received various significant awards.

Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas has already been held for seven years and selects companies in 12 nominations. Gambling Insider, Gaming America, together with G2E, is considered to be responsible for awarding the awards. The awards are presented independently of each other, which helps to achieve full transparency and fairness. Only the most influential and reputable companies in the global gaming industry participate in the award. Thanks to the sponsorship of the serial winner Aristocrat, the award has gained even more prestige and recognition. One of the sponsors of the category is International Game Technology.

Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Americas, has been nominated for Global Gaming Awards 2020 in the category of American Executive of the Year. The entire Aristocrat development team celebrates this good news and emphasizes the commitment of Hector Fernandez and his entire team.