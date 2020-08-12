Widow’s gift to Lions for helping late husband “in his hour of need”

MICHELLE Williams, wife of the late Neil Williams, has presented €601 euros to the Vera and District Lions Club Vice-President Chris Norman in memory of her husband.

The Lions loaned Neil a wheelchair when he became unwell, and as a thank you to the club his family raised money at his funeral and through a JustGiving page.

-- Advertisement --



“Vera and District Lions Club stepped up to the plate to help Neil in his hour of need”, said Michelle on her JustGiving page.

“They provided immediate, practical and useful support.

“This beautiful organisation do such great work.”