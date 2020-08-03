Vera and District Lions cut ribbon on Turre charity shop

THE new Vera and District Lions charity shop in Turre is officially open.

Turre Mayor Martin Morales Fuentes and Lions’ Regional Secretary Guillermo Barragan cut the ribbon on the premises on Friday July 31.

The Lions members had put in an awful lot of hard work to find suitable premises and gain the relevant paperwork and permissions over the last few months. With the help of numerous volunteers over the course of two weeks the shop was stocked and organised.

“I would like to personally thank everyone for the tireless efforts carried out in getting the shop in order and ready to open”, Club President Andy Pearson said.

“There were many hours spent in organising things and you have done us proud.”

The shop is currently open Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 2pm.