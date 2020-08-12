Police seize hundreds of rip-off replicas

THREE warehouses in the Guadalhorce industrial estate, Malaga, have been discovered selling counterfeit clothing.

An inspection by National Police officers took place on August 6, of three separate warehouses as part of operation ‘Murma’. During the inspection a total of 217 counterfeit textile garments have been seized.

According to the investigating officers, ”the garments made up of T-shirts and dresses, were very convincing fakes, undermining the industrial property rights of the damaged brand.”

With only slight changes to the registered designs of the replicated brand the copies would easily confuse buyers about their originality.

Officers were just in time as the merchandise was ready to be distributed through-out the province to multiple stores.

As part of the operation, six people, four women and two men, aged between 34 and 48, of Chinese nationality, have been arrested for their alleged responsibility in a crime against industrial property.

Combating counterfeits – Police seize 217 items

Credit – Twitter