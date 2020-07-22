Much Awaited Guadalhorce Bridge on Costa del Sol Will Open Soon

The much awaited Guadalhorce bridge on the Costa del Sol will open soon at the end of July. The city councillor for Malaga, Raul Lopez, has announced that the footbridge will facilitate passageway to both pedestrians and cyclists by the end of the month.

The delayed opening of the bridge was due to some additional reinforcement work that was required to stabilise the beautiful wooden bridge.

The project was a joint effort between the city hall and the provincial authority. This much awaited Guadalhorce bridge will now give pedestrians and cyclists a new way to travel from the west side of the city to the nature reserve of Guadalhorce. This area is extremely popular with bird enthusiasts, walkers, and cyclists.

The much awaited Guadalhorce bridge also offers an additional pathway within the Senda Litoral project which aims to build a continuous path across the entire Costa del Sol. The Senda Litoral hopes to connect Nerja all the way to Manilva via a single footpath.

