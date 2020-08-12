Clean sweep at Benidom schools

WITH Benidorm’s state schools due to reopen in under a month, the town hall is stepping up their cleaning schedule.

Awnings and barriers are also being put up to prevent gatherings of large numbers of pupils at breaktime.

The town hall wants the return to school to be as normal and as safe as possible, notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic and as soon as term starts, cleaning will be stepped up in the town’s 13 primaries and five Instituto high schools. This will include cleaning and disinfecting during the school day,

Education councillor Maite Moreno, talking to the local Spanish press, explained that this will enable schools to adapt to the “new reality” and the regulations agreed with the regional government so that classes may resume after six months.

Benidorm´s town hall is currently negotiating modifications to its contract with the cleaning concessionary as in the past school-cleaning has been carried out in the afternoons, Moreno said.