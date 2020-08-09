Benidorm Palace raises the roof – Costa Blanca’s hottest venue makes unforgettable comeback

Benidorm Palace is back with a spectacular musical journey on a magical cruise navigating the world’s oceans for an exhilarating experience of a lifetime!

THE Palace was forced to close on March 14 due to State of Alarm, and now, almost five months on, one of the greatest live entertainment venues in Spain has ‘set sail once again’.

Forty international artists, the resident orchestra and singer Ami welcomed guests for the first time on Friday, August 7, on a not-to-be-missed aquatic dream journey that is the spectacular Aqua!

Fabulous costumes and excellent choreography ensures an unforgettable trip through the Mediterranean, visiting Spain, the Grand Canal in Venice and the Nile River before crossing the Atlantic to the Central Park in New York.

Presenting its remodelled stage with sophisticated high-tech mobile screen, 50 metres wide and seven metres high, the Palace once again wowed with incredible lighting and effects.

It’s no surprise that Benidorm Palace is the hottest live entertainment venue around with a dedicated and committed team who give their all to ensure the audience is treated to the most amazing shows possible.

Owner Christine Climent, told Euro Weekly News: “It’s absolutely brilliant to be back though I have to admit it feels very surreal. On Friday night, when I saw people queuing waiting for the doors to open I couldn’t believe it.

“I went straight to the sound box and the lights were also being checked ready for the show and I burst into tears, it was so emotional.

“We have been through so much over the decades, we will get through this. We will keep going and as long as people want us, we will be here.”

Christine explained the Palace has amazing choreographers, David Moore, Javier Valverde and Asnar Paloma, “who have been with us for over 20 years or more” and added “we all love what we do and I think it shows.

“We all get together to come up with ideas for our shows, and in fact it was my daughter Joanna who suggested we do an Aqua-themed production as part of a four-part ‘elements’ series. We are extremely excited about Aqua, and the prospect of being able to share it with our audiences.”

Family is very important to Chris, and seeing her incredibly talented son David, an internationally-acclaimed magician, back on the stage was an “extremely proud mum moment”.

“It’s a wonderful feeling seeing everyone back up there, so sharp and fresh, but I have to say it’s been especially wonderful seeing my son back on the stage, the icing on the cake.”

To book tickets, it is recommended to contact Benidorm Palace box office on 965 851 660 or visit www.benidormpalace.com ticketmaster. These are the official ticket outlets, and any others should be avoided.

*A thermal body temperature camera checks each guest on arrival and masks must be worn when not seated.