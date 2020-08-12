Chirivel in mourning after missing man’s body appears

CHIRIVEL is in mourning after the lifeless body of a 20-year old local man who went missing three days ago has appeared in Mazarron in Murcia.

The council confirmed the tragic news about the discovery of Raul Vivancos Asensio in a post on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

-- Advertisement --



The local authority also announced it had decided to suspend all the cultural activities which had been planned over the following three days and offered “all support for and solidarity with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Raul was last seen on Sunday August 9 in Mazarron.

At this time there are no reports on the possible cause of the young man’s death.