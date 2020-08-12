Social media appeal to help find missing Olula de Rio local

OLULA del Rio council has put out an appeal on social media for the public’s assistance in the search for a local man who went missing more than a month ago.

Juan Francisco Gonzalez Reche, 47, disappeared on July 10, the local authority said.

The only clue to his possible whereabouts since then is a sighting in the Baza area.

“His family has asked us for our collaboration in trying to find him”, the council writes on Facebook, asking people to do them the favour of sharing the post about Juan Francisco as much as possible.

The alert includes two photos of the missing man and describes the car he was travelling in as a metallic grey Nissan Primera with square stickers on the two front doors and a roof rack.

The post calls for anyone who has seen either Juan Francisco or his vehicle to contact the Olula del Rio Guardia Civil on 950 440144 or his family on numbers featured on the photos.