Social programme helps Almeria households hardest hit by Covid-19 crisis

MORE than 600 Almeria households particularly hard-hit by the Covid-19 crisis have benefitted from a provincial council social programme.

The Diputacion de Almeria assistance has been directed at meeting the most basic needs like food of the neediest individuals and families in the province’s smaller municipalities.

‘Programa Contigo’ is one of six investment programmes under the administration’s Plan Almeria aimed at the social and economic recovery of the province from the impact of the pandemic.

The initiative has a budget of more than €4 million and is, the Diputacion says, “designed to guarantee the protection of the persons and families in a vulnerable position in the face of the current exceptional situation they are experiencing with the ultimate goal of enabling their return to daily life.”

The programme began functioning in early May and has over the last three months proved to be a “rapid and effective” means of urgently assisting those who most need help, affirmed Social Well-being deputy Angeles Martinez.

The deputy also made it clear that Programa Contigo remains functioning, allowing the provincial government to be “prepared for any scenario which the evolution of Covid-19 creates.

“Since the beginning of this situation, and as the Diputacion president has remarked on numerous occasions, our main premise is that no Almerian is left behind in this crisis, and ‘Contigo’ is an essential programme for achieving this”, Martinez added.