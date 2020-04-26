Multi-million plan to reboot coronavirus crisis-hit economy of Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Almeria government has unveiled a €111 million plan to reboot the coronavirus crisis-hit provincial economy.

‘Plan Almeria’ features six investment programmes aimed at the province’s 103 municipalities and new measures for the start of lockdown de-escalation, which will remain in place to deal with the Covid-19 situation.

Diputacion de Almeria President Javier A Garcia promised “the whole province will benefit” from what he explained is a major management strategy and reorganisation of the 2020 budget based on the concerns of the provincial mayors, social entities and trade unions.

A large chunk of the money will go toward supporting the self-employed, both directly and via local authorities, to stepping up investment in towns and villages, and to re-establishing the activity of the construction industry and associated businesses. Also to financing the municipal expenses stemming from dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and to supporting the most vulnerable households.

There will be significant investment in promoting Almeria’s tourism, trade, culture, cinema and products,” the Diputacion president said.

“This government team has worked on a very complex and necessary planning to adapt the 2020 budget to the current needs of the province marked out by the crisis,” Garcia maintained.

The Diputacion President had begun his Saturday morning presentation of the plan by expressing his deep sadness at the lives lost in Almeria and the rest of Spain to coronavirus and his commiserations to their family and friends.





“The Diputacion de Almeria will always remember our victims and we pay homage to you every day,” he said.

He also expressed his support for all those who are now suffering from the virus and paid tribute to the “work, effort, solidarity and commitment of the health professionals and all those on the frontline caring for the province.”