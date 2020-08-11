Open air jazz fest

THE 2nd Sant Joan d’Alacant International Jazz Festival ‘Sant Joan Jazz Fest’ organised by the Refugio Jazz Club, the La Paz Musical Society and the Department of Culture of the Sant Joan City Council, continues on August 24.

ITALIAN-CANADIAN, Fabio Miano Trio, and Antonio Serrano will perform an open air concert in the Municipal Gardens of Manzaneta, offering an instrumental jazz act, with the added value that Antonio Serrano is a player of a rare instrument – the harmonica.

-- Advertisement --



Serrano, grew up in Altea and his musical studies were carried out at the Oscar Esplá conservatory in Alicante. They will be accompanied by the double bass player Andrés Lizón from Sant Joan and the drummer Esteve Pi from the town of Falset.