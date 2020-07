STALLS selling shoes, clothing and other items have returned to Altea’s Tuesday market.

Things have changed since the State of Alarm, however, as this section of the open-air mercadillo has relocated to the Basseta-Centro car park in central Altea.

-- Advertisement --



“Stallholders preferred to put off their return until they could do so in this part of the town,” explained the town hall’s Commerce councillor Miguel de la Hoz.